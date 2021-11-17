Ranbir Kapoor is currently one of the top Bollywood stars and since he entered the entertainment industry the actor has been very much vocal about his life and interests. A few years ago, the actor had opened up about his own past addictions and revealed he started smoking from the age of 15; however, he had even tried kicking the habit by getting medically treated in Austria.

During the treatment, the actor had revealed that he was given an injection in-ears to stop his urge to smoke and said that he was lacking the willpower to do it on his own.

Talking to GQ, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I quit smoking for four months, and then started rolling cigarettes again just last month – just one or two a day. It’s something I’m scared of because I’ve been a nicotine addict since I was 15, and it’s the worst kind of addiction. It’s taken me trips to Austria, to this doctor who gave me injections in my ears, to help me quit smoking the first time because I don’t think I have the willpower to give it up on my own. But vaping isn’t working for me either – you can’t leave one habit for another. Eventually, it’ll just come back more ferociously.”

This was not the first time that Ranbir Kapoor had talked about smoking, previously in a conversation with India Today, the actor had revealed he smoked weed while he was in acting school in New York and he used it again while shooting for ‘Rockstar.’

He said, “I used it again during Rockstar. This time as an acting tool. It was hard to get in the moment on stage with 300 bored junior artists posing as a real audience. Pot made those moments feel real.”

However, the ‘Tamasha’ actor further admits that he has now quit smoking as he’s too busy to get high. The ‘Barfi’ star also claims that he cannot afford the short-term memory loss that comes with smoking up.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has a great number of films in his kitty that includes, Brahmastra, Animal, Shamshera, Ramayana and Luv Ranjan’s untitled film.

