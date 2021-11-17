Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful Bollywood actresses out there and that’s just undoubted. Her beauty has captivated millions of hearts. But there was a time when the trolls ended up calling the actress ‘fake.’ This comment had not settled well with the actress at all.

Check out, what the actress had to say about the comments made on her by the trolls.

Back in 1999, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had an interview with Simi Garewal in which she was asked about what she asked to give one honest confession. Replying to the question, Aishwarya had revealed that she despises being called fake and that she has never really understood it.

Explaining more about it during her chat with Simi Garewal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “I detest being called fake, I detest that. But I can’t seem to understand it. I understand this riding the wave of opinions which sort of changes with adulation, with success when it is faced that time and then time again. But, I can’t seem to understand how people forget who or what they have encountered or are encountering. And when the reality is staring them in the face, they just would like to believe it’s unreal. That is unreal for me. I can’t seem to understand that.”

During the chat with Simi, The Taal actress was even asked if she ever felt that her beauty had a downside. Responding to the question, Aishwarya said, “the flip side, if I could put it lightly, people tend to think…I guess it’s the age-old thing that if you have got what is visible, you don’t have (points to her head laughing), anything within.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan surely knows how to state her opinion out boldly and with class today and in the past too, and that’s why we adore her so much!

