2020 has been a year of disaster for all of us due to the Covid-19. Many lives were destroyed due to the pandemic. Well, the only way we can put an end to this pandemic is by making sure we all are vaccinated and safe! Well, now Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar wants celebrities like Salman Khan to help raise awareness on COVID-19 vaccination in Muslim dominated areas.

Advertisement

Check out what she has to say about the celebrities and their role in spreading Covid-19 vaccination awareness.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Mumbai’s Mayor Kishori Pednekar expressed her scepticism over “religious apprehensions among Muslims” on COVID-19 vaccination, the mayor wished that celebrities like Salman Khan should help in raising awareness among Muslims to get vaccinated.

“Whenever vaccination happened there were religious apprehensions in Muslims, which delayed it slightly. Hoping that Muslims will take jabs and actors like Salman Khan should encourage them,” said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on the problem of the Muslim community not in favour of receiving the vaccine against COVID-19.

Whenever vaccination happened there were religious apprehensions in Muslims, which delayed it slightly. Hoping that they (Muslims) will take jabs & actors like Salman Khan should encourage them: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Covid vaccines not being taken in Muslim areas pic.twitter.com/4ASKqhRjrU — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021

Recently, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope while conversing on the Covid-19 subject said, “To get more people vaccinated, we will be getting religious leaders, celebrities to create awareness on vaccination. We are also in talks to bring onboard celebrities like Salman Khan for the awareness drive.”

“I will be speaking to Salman Khan in a day or two,” Rajesh Tope told The Free Press Journal.

Talking about the vaccine rate, 10,41,16,963 COVID-19 vaccines have been now administered in Maharashtra, whereas 6,98,15,228 people were administered the first dose of the vaccine, as per the data of the Union Health Ministry.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination range has surpassed 113.68 Crore (1,13,68,79,685) as per provisional reports till 7 am today!

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Once Got Injected In Ears To Quit Smoking, Revealed Being A Nicotine Addict Since He Was 15

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube