Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey has some lingering questions about Covid vaccines for children.

The actor has spoken up about his reluctance to vaccinate his children as he needs time “to find out more information”, as per reports.

The Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey revealed his stance on the vaccination mandate for kids while speaking at The New York Times’ DealBook summit on November 9, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I couldn’t mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids,” Matthew McConaugheytold the Times’s Andrew Ross Sorkin. “I still want to find out more information.”

“There will come a time where you’re going to have to roll the dice one way or the other and go: ‘Where are the numbers in my favor?'” he went on reasoning, before repeating his statement, “Right now I’m not vaccinating mine, I’ll tell you that.”

Matthew McConaughey later stressed that he and his wife Camila Alves have been immunised against the virus.

“I’m vaccinated. My wife’s vaccinated,” he insisted, adding, “I didn’t do it because someone told me I had to – (I) chose to do it.”

The ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ star also told the public to “get off” such a “narrative” that has been floating about a conspiracy theory on the vaccines.

“Do I think that there’s any kind of scam or conspiracy theory? Hell no,” he said.

“We all got to get off that narrative. There’s not a conspiracy theory on the vaccines.”

The ‘Magic Mike’ star additionally claimed that he’s “quarantined harder” than his friends since the beginning of the pandemic last year. And while his family has relied on a “heavy amount” of COVID-19 testing, he realised, “I’m in a position though where I can do that, and I understand that not everyone can do that.”

At the summit, Matthew McConaughey also weighed in on Texas’ controversial six-week abortion ban, which is facing a Supreme Court challenge. Calling it “overly aggressive,” he explained, “It doesn’t seem to open up the room for a sensible choice to be made at the right time.”

He said: “I believe in this: more responsibility, more personal responsibility to make the right choices. And we got to pick context with each situation, and each person’s situation, each woman’s situation.”

