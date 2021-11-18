4.50 crores, 3.92 crores and 3.42 crores – That’s the kind of score that Sooryavanshi has managed during the weekdays so far. The collections have stayed reasonably stable so far and with more than 3 crores on the cards today as well, the Akshay Kumar starrer would have collected around 15 crores during the weekdays.

As a result, the film now stands at 163.07 crores, hence leading to an excellent total by the end of two weeks. From here, it is about the next two major milestones – 175 crores and 200 crores. The way the Rohit Shetty directed film is going so far, the first milestone of 175 crores would be surpassed by Saturday itself. Post that it would be all about the Sunday growth that would make it go deeper into the 180s.

As for the 200 Crore Club, it would be pretty much touched and go. So far, 190 crores lifetime is a given and a few more crores post that is there for the taking as well. However, it would be the last mile journey that would be most interesting to observe. Though Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have opened 100% occupancy too late in the day for Sooryavanshi, thay could well make a difference to that 2-3 crores margin that the film would be looking at covering before it hits the double century.

