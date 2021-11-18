With Sooryavanshi ensuring that theatres are now back to being operational and audience footfalls have resumed as well, it’s time for Bunty aur Babli 2 to take forward the momentum. This is amongst the many films that Yash Raj Films had ready for a while but chose to wait for theatrical release only. That was a very noble gesture on their part since this could well have seen a straight-to-OTT release and done quite well on the digital medium, as has been the case with Saif Ali Khan’s Bhoot Police which opted for this route.

However, Aditya Chopra stood by the exhibitors and gave assurance that be it much delayed Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar, or big ticket extravaganzas Prithviraj and Shamshera or frothy entertainers like Bunty aur Babli 2 or Jayeshbhai Jordaar, it’s going to be ‘theatre first’ release for each one of these. From that perspective, all credit to YRF for making this happen.

Now coming to the expected commercial response towards Bunty aur Babli 2. The film’s promo has seen decent to good reactions, though the absence of Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan has of course been questioned. Also, there hasn’t been a chartbuster like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Kajraare’ to give the film an instant opening.

Situation is also a bit different from the star power perspective because Saif Ali Khan’s last solo release Jawaani Jaaneman fetched 3.24 crores (which by the way was his best in a long time) whereas Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani brought in 3.80 crores on its opening day, though ultimately it gained from strength to strength to come close to the 50 crores mark.

Looking at this, one can expect that in the best case scenario, the combo of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji could bring in more than their last releases and find themselves in 4-5 crores range. That could well be a good enough start for Varun V. Sharma directed film as the content would do the talking from here, hence resulting in good growth over the weekend.

