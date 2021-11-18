Rohit Shetty who is currently riding high on the success of Sooryavanshi made his directorial debut with the 2003 film Zameen. The filmmaker has been applauded for the film, as many claim it’s the most realistic movie made by Rohit. But, did you know that the Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan starrer was originally written for Amir Khan’s Sarfarosh 2.

The 1999 film was produced and directed by John Matthew Matthan. The filmmaker initially started writing the project in 1992; seven years were spent on the research, pre-production, and production. The film followed the life of a police officer named ACP Ajay Singh Rathore who tries to stop cross-border terrorism.

Suparn Verma who recently directed Manoj Bajpayee starrer Family Man 2, talked about how he collaborated with Rohit Shetty and the idea behind Sarfarosh 2, he told, “I was writing Qayamat for Ajay Devgn, who put me on to Rohit as he was looking for a subject to make his directorial debut. Zameen in my head was written as a sequel to Sarfarosh. It was based against the backdrop of a highjack. I knew John Matthew was looking for a story for Sarfarosh 2 and I even met him.”

Suparn Verma added, “He (John Matthew) heard the entire skeleton and said, we need a villain. I tried to bring it in, but, couldn’t crack the script. That’s when I met Rohit Shetty and he loved it enough to spin it into his directorial debut. Working with him was an absolutely joy.”

The filmmaker feels that Zameen is the Singham director’s finest work to date and would like to see the director doing something similar with Ajay Devgn, he said, “I think, it’s a superb film and wish, Rohit does something in this space again. I would love to collaborate with him again. If you look at it, for that time, we had no diversion in the story, apart from the two songs that we had to add due to market pressure.”

