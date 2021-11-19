Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 14: Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty’s Cop Drama To Go Down In History Books As The Film That Brought Back Audiences Post Pandemic

Two weeks and 166 crores* in its kitty already, Sooryavanshi has done what majority didn’t expect from it even till the day of release. To think of it, till 10:30 pm before the day of release, there wasn’t even certainty around whether the film will release at all at the major multiplex chains. The bane of revenue sharing was causing all the heartburn to everyone associated with the film and this was perhaps the longest delay ever for any major Bollywood outing to stay in suspense for its eventual arrival.

However, as is the adage, all is well that ends well and the results are there to be seen with the Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty offering crossing all barriers. Frankly, the kind of moolah that it has earned already at theatres is akin to it has already entered the 200 Crore Club if one considers the pre-pandemic scenario. It could well have challenged the lifetime numbers of Akshay Kumar’s biggest 200 Crore Club winners (Good Newwz, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4) as well as Rohit Shetty’s last release Simmba (240.31 crores). In times like these when a film had one major job, i.e. to bring audiences back to theatres, Sooryavanshi has more than just done its job.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 releases today and while one waits to see how this (predominantly) multiplex film does at theatres this week, the onus would be on Satyameva Jayate 2 and Antim – The Final Truth to keep the momentum going at the single screens. That should further set the stage for Tadap, which releases a week later, to make the most of it all in the ‘masala’ space.

