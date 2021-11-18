Disha Parmar: "Women Are Inherently More Patient & Organized..."

TV actress Disha Parmar is playing the character of a self-made woman in the show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’.

She is the one who believes that women don’t need to depend on men for their basic requirements.

According to her, they are independent and strong enough to deal with any adverse situation. Disha Parmar says she connects with on-screen personality ‘Priya’ and feels that women are inherently multi-taskers and they can balance their personal and professional lives very well.

Sharing more on the same, Disha Parmar said: “I personally believe that women are inherently more patient and organized. They can multi-task with ease. Women usually have a natural habit of going above and beyond to ensure that everything is taken care of – be it her work space or responsibilities at home.”

“Moreover, the way we juggle between work life and home life by making it look so effortless, says a lot about how good we are at it,” she added.

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

