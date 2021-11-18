Bigg Boss 15 TRP keeps falling day by day as makers and contestants are unable to come up with something interesting that the audience can look forward to. Inside the house, contestants are arguing for petty things and outside we’re seeing fan wars. Former BB winner, Gauahar Khan recently took a dig at Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra over their brawl with her favourite contestant, Pratik Sehajpal.

The actress had previously expressed her opinion in support of the former Splitsvilla contestant, while she also slammed Vishal Kotian for using Shamita Shetty for his own advantage in the game.

During a recent task in Bigg Boss 15, when sanchalak Pratik Sehajpal caught Karan Kundrra cheating, the actor along with Tejasswi Prakash tried to defend their behaviour by screaming at him. Sharing her views about the same, Gauahar Khan wrote, “Haan pratik TU nahin bol sakta , lekin ye jitni marzi cheating karein. #waah #bb15.”

Haan pratik TU nahin bol sakta , lekin ye jitni marzi cheating karein. #waah #bb15 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 17, 2021

However, fans of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash weren’t impressed with Gauahar Khan supporting Pratik Sehajpal in the task. A user even shared a clip of the Bigg Boss 15 episode, where Pratik can be heard saying that Kundrra does a lot of housework.

A user wrote, “Due to pratik many task were cancelled, not to forget chariot task, where he went against the rule, hiding Jays nails even before the task begins, he has been finding loopholes & ruining task,Did u tweet against it? Something is wrong with Gauhar this time, doesn’t seem neutral!”

Another wrote, “Areyy bhaiya first see ki ap kya bolti h konsi cheating pratik loophole dhunde toh koi prblm nhi h woh game ka part koi dusra kch bhi kare toh woh galat. I was ur fan but I don’t knw ki ap aise ku neutral support nhi karte h ek ke hi piche padh jate ho.”

Well, it seems like things are escalating in the Bigg Boss 15 house!

Due to pratik many task were cancelled, not to forget chariot task, where he went against the rule, hiding Jays nails even before the task begins, he has been finding loopholes & ruining task,Did u tweet against it? Something is wrong with Gauhar this time, doesn't seem neutral! — #RahiVents✌️ (@IamRahi4) November 18, 2021

Har baat mai kk Or teja ko blame kyu karti hai aap agar aap ko judge hi karna hai then jo sahi hai usko support kariye Or jo galat hai wo galat hai har bar pratik ho ya koi or aap ke liye sirf tejran hi wrong hai.Cheating and u jaise aap ne bb mai kabhi cheating nahi ki #TejRan — Riya Singh (@RiyaSingh2april) November 18, 2021

Areyy bhaiya first see ki ap kya bolti h konsi cheating pratik loophole dhunde toh koi prblm nhi h woh game ka part koi dusra kch bhi kare toh woh galat

I was ur fan but I don't knw ki ap aise ku neutral support nhi karte h ek ke hi piche padh jate ho . — Yasha (@mytejran_love) November 17, 2021

Tumhara baccha potik har task me cheating karta ..tab tumhari akho me gobar ghusa hota hai kya.. #Gobarkhan — payal 💕 (@RubeenaTeja) November 17, 2021

Hnn khali bartan jaise bajna bnd kr Potik

Because you are not a sanchalak sbke mudde m gussna h isko

Pattern of pratik " pahle haggo fir saaf kro fir sorry bolkr sympathy lo "

Ohh bhaii

Bbott m Divya n bajaaaiiii

BB15 m tejaaaa mst bja rhi h

Aur gobbar #tohmat h tujpe — TEJATROOPS / TCREW ✨💫 (@Thejia6) November 17, 2021

Wow what a logic you always do that Gauhar mam I never thought that you will be so biased

Thanks to ALLAH Almighty I support the best people who're dignified players future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams#KaranIsTheBoss

FIGHT BACK TEJASSWI@OrmaxMedia — Umeed zahra (@Umeedzahra3) November 17, 2021

Gauhar Tu Kabhi Khush nhi ho sakti , andar itni jalan jo bhari h 🤣🤣 — Rahul (@JaYaarYahanSe) November 17, 2021

Although Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s fans have shown their immense support to them and their romance, on the other hand, fans of Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Jay Bhanushali, Simba Nagpal keep on bashing the alleged couple for their unnecessary behaviour in Bigg Boss 15.

