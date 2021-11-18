Bigg Boss 15: Netizens Get Irked By Gauahar Khan’s Tweet Against Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra
Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra Fans Call Gauahar Khan Jealous After She Supports Pratik Sehajpal ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Bigg Boss 15 TRP keeps falling day by day as makers and contestants are unable to come up with something interesting that the audience can look forward to. Inside the house, contestants are arguing for petty things and outside we’re seeing fan wars. Former BB winner, Gauahar Khan recently took a dig at Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra over their brawl with her favourite contestant, Pratik Sehajpal.

The actress had previously expressed her opinion in support of the former Splitsvilla contestant, while she also slammed Vishal Kotian for using Shamita Shetty for his own advantage in the game.

During a recent task in Bigg Boss 15, when sanchalak Pratik Sehajpal caught Karan Kundrra cheating, the actor along with Tejasswi Prakash tried to defend their behaviour by screaming at him. Sharing her views about the same, Gauahar Khan wrote, “Haan pratik TU nahin bol sakta , lekin ye jitni marzi cheating karein. #waah #bb15.”

However, fans of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash weren’t impressed with Gauahar Khan supporting Pratik Sehajpal in the task. A user even shared a clip of the Bigg Boss 15 episode, where Pratik can be heard saying that Kundrra does a lot of housework.

A user wrote, “Due to pratik many task were cancelled, not to forget chariot task, where he went against the rule, hiding Jays nails even before the task begins, he has been finding loopholes & ruining task,Did u tweet against it? Something is wrong with Gauhar this time, doesn’t seem neutral!”

Another wrote, “Areyy bhaiya first see ki ap kya bolti h konsi cheating pratik loophole dhunde toh koi prblm nhi h woh game ka part koi dusra kch bhi kare toh woh galat. I was ur fan but I don’t knw ki ap aise ku neutral support nhi karte h ek ke hi piche padh jate ho.”

Well, it seems like things are escalating in the Bigg Boss 15 house!

Check out the tweets below!

Although Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s fans have shown their immense support to them and their romance, on the other hand, fans of Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Jay Bhanushali, Simba Nagpal keep on bashing the alleged couple for their unnecessary behaviour in Bigg Boss 15.

