TV actress Priya Ahuja and her husband Malav Rajda met on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While she played the role of Rita Reporter, Rajda was director of the show. The two are now married for ten years and have plans to celebrate their wedding anniversary in a unique way. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Both Priya and Malav are quite active on social media and often shares some beautiful pictures on Instagram. Now the couple is planning to take their wedding vows again in presence of their friends and family.

Advertisement

Malav Rajda and Priya Ahuja will walk down the aisle once again tomorrow. They are planning to get married to each other with the same pandit who performed the ceremony 10 years ago. Not just that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah couple will also organise a sangeet, mehndi, cocktail party and wedding.

Talking about it, the TMKOC filmmaker said to ETimes, “Actually, we wanted to travel abroad because we hadn’t been on one, due to the pandemic. But there are still travel restrictions, so Priya came up with this idea. Earlier I was sceptical wondering to how people would react, but once I started sending out invites, I saw people were excited and showered a lot of love and warmth. The best part about renewing our wedding vows is that our son Ardaas will be a part of it and he will have to keep both albums one from the first wedding and second from tomorrow’s wedding. Second most important thing about this event is; my Taarak Mehta team was a part of my first wedding and now they will attend my wedding again for the 10th anniversary.”

Rita Reporter aka Priya Ahuja also spoke about why she wanted to walk down the aisle once again. She said, “We wanted to enjoy our wedding and spend quality time with people after they have faced such tough times, so I came up with the idea. I wanted to make it a happy day for all of us. Also, my husband still continues to be as romantic as he used to be many years ago, and I feel extremely blessed to be getting married to him again tomorrow.”

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal Slays With Her Desi Moves In Koi Sehri Babu – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube