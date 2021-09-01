Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one show that needs no introduction. From the production team to the cast of the show, everyone enjoys a huge fan following. The director of TMKOC, Malav Rajda shared a picture with his wife Priya Ahuja from the sets where she plays the character of Rita Reporter with a quirky caption.

Malav shared a BTS picture on his Instagram handle and it’s too funny to miss out on.

Sharing the picture on Instagram with wife Priya Ahuja aka Rita Reporter from the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Malav Rajda captioned it, “1st pic: Explaining the scene to her🙂 2nd pic: Explaining her yahan meri chalti hai😉 3rd pic: Requesting her yahan meri chalne de🤭 4th pic: She finally agrees with a condition ghar pe toh uski hi chalegi😂😂”.

Priya Ahuja aka Rita Reporter was quick to react to her husband and TMKOC director Malav Rajda’s post and left laughing emojis in the comments section, “😂😂😂😂😂😂”.

TMKOC’s Jennifer Mistry also commented on his picture and wrote, “Love you both😍”. Aradhana Sharma also reacted to Malav’s picture and left laughing emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Malav Rajda is quite active on Instagram and often share pictures with the cast and sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Recently, he shared a picture with Kush Shah from the show who plays the character of ‘Goli’ with a caption that read, “Who needs a teddy bear when we have @kushahh_ to cuddle🤗🤗🤗”.

That’s one cute picture.

What are your thoughts on Malav Rajda’s picture with his wife Priya Ahuja from TMKOC sets? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: KRK Says PM Narendra Modi Is Winning 2024 Elections Thanks To Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi & Other Leaders

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube