Advertisement

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is well known for his infamous opinions on various topics in the country. Right from Bollywood to economics, the self-proclaimed critic has his view on every single thing. The latest topic is election 2024 and he’s predicting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a winner.

Most often, Kamaal is seen speaking against PM Modi but now, he feels like there’s no competition for him in the 2024 parliamentary elections. In one of the recent tweets, he took a dig at opposition parties’ confusion over the leading face.

Advertisement

In his tweet, KRK wrote, “Now @MamataOfficial wants to become next PM. @RahulGandhi wants to become next PM. @NitishKumar also wants to become next PM. And many more also want to become PM. Means #ModiJi will win in 2024 also.”

Now @MamataOfficial wants to become next PM. @RahulGandhi wants to become next PM. @NitishKumar also wants to become next PM. And many more also want to become PM. Means #ModiJi will win in 2024 also. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 30, 2021

Meanwhile, KRK recently made headlines as Manoj Bajpayee filed criminal defamation against him.

It all started when Sunil Pal called out Manoj Bajpayee for defaming Indian culture by promoting shows like The Family Man. As per him, the show shows Indian families in a bad light. After Pal, Kamaal dragged himself in the matter and slammed Manoj with some really strong words. He even called Manoj ‘ganjedi’.

Manoj took a serious note of it and slapped Kamaal with a defamation suit. Reacting to it, Kamaal had written, “KRK tweeted, “Sunil Pal said same thing about web series #Familyman2 whatever I said. But Manoj Bajpayee doesn’t mind, if Sunil says something. And Manoj is having Big problem, if I say something. It’s proof that Bollywood people are jealous and obsessed with Me Me Me #thebrandKRK!”

Just not that, Kamaal R Khan even hinted that it is Salman Khan who is ganging up against him in Bollywood.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates.

Must Read: KRK Uses Rajpal Yadav’s “Bina Gaaliyo Ke Taaliyan Mili Hai” Comment On Web Series To Target OTT Actors: “It’s A Slap On The Face Of Lukkha…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube