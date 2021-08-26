Advertisement

It seems Kamaal R Khan doesn’t care about the number of suits that are filed against it. He created a lot of noise recently when he let out his derogatory remarks on The Family Man. He even called the web series a s*ft porn after Sunil Pal shared his views. Manoj Bajpayee has filed a defamation suit over these remarks and KRK is calling him out yet again! Read on for details.

It all began when Sunil Pal spoke to the media and slammed Manoj for content like The Family Man. He went onto call it ‘vulgar’ over the romantic angles in the show. Agreeing to these remarks, Kamaal had referred to the Raj & DK series as a s*ft porn.

Obviously, that didn’t go well with Manoj Bajpayee. The actor has reportedly filed a defamation suit against the self-proclaimed critic in Indore. KRK is now reacting to the matter and is angry about the fact that the same step wasn’t taken towards Sunil Pal.

KRK tweeted, “Sunil Pal said same thing about web series #Familyman2 whatever I said. But Manoj Bajpayee doesn’t mind, if Sunil says something. And Manoj is having Big problem, if I say something. It’s proof that Bollywood people are jealous and obsessed with Me Me Me #thebrandKRK!”

Check out the tweet below:

Just not that, Kamaal R Khan even hinted that it is Salman Khan who is ganging up against him in Bollywood. He even claimed that the superstar has made Manoj Bajpayee filed a suit against him from Indore.

“And who asked Manoj to file case from Indore to harass me instead of Mumbai. Dadu ji you can’t save your career by harassing me. You are making entire bollywood to gang up against me to stop me from reviewing ur films but it won’t work. I will still review ur all films,” he had tweeted yesterday.

