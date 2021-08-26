Advertisement

Indian Idol 12 was a huge hit. Thanks to all the controversies and the backlash, the show garnered major TRPs. And with that, not just the winner but all the Top 6 contestants enjoyed the limelight. Amongst them all, it was Shanmukhapriya who had to deal with merciless trolls. She was mocked for her yodelling and many criticized her on social media. Read on for what she has to say about it all.

While the judges, as well as the special guests, would often praise the contestant, netizens didn’t agree to it. Many felt that she was yelling and shouting during her performance. We even saw how Javed Akhtar came in her support but received trolls over the same too!

Advertisement

Now, Shanmukhapriya is opening about the Indian Idol 12 trolls. She told Times Of India, “Well, everyone is entitled to his or her opinion. Moreover, I am ready to get better and better. Frankly, initially, I didn’t know what was going on in social media. Later when a well-wisher told me, I felt that everybody is entitled to have an opinion as I am on a public stage.”

That’s a really mature response by Shanmukhapriya, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, the budding singer was also asked about who she thought should have won Indian Idol 12. To this, she responded, “If I was to cast one vote (to choose the ‘Indian Idol 12’ winner), I would cast it for myself.”

But Shanmukhapriya has no regrets because she gave her 100% during her final performance.

She was out of the race as the 4th runner-up.

It was Pawandeep Rajan who won the ultimate title. Arunita Kanjilal was the first runner-up.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Akshay Oberoi On ‘Those Pricey Thakur Girls’: “The Show Has Helped Me To Explore A Different Shade Of Mine”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube