Actor Akshay Oberoi, who has nailed every role, is currently shooting for his upcoming show ‘Those Pricey Thakur Girls’ which is based on the book written by author Anuja Chauhan.
The ‘Gurgaon’ actor has recently wrapped up his shooting schedule for the show.
Akshay is excited to share a glimpse of his role. Akshay will be seen playing a character the audience has never seen before.
He shared, “I’m super excited for the show to release and so happy we have successfully wrapped the show.”
“It is a show that has helped me to explore a different shade of mine. The character is extremely interesting and has a fun element too.”
Meanwhile, Akshay Oberoi turned nostalgic as his film ‘Gurgaon’ completed four years of its release date this week. The actor says the 2017 film was a learning experience for him.
Talking about the same, Akshay shared: “Being a part of this film has been a huge learning experience, and remembering those days makes me feel quite nostalgic. Gurgaon will always be special for me, I got the opportunity to work with such huge talents like Pankaj Tripathi and Shankar Raman, and I don’t think I could ask for anything more. Even today people send messages after watching the film on OTT and makes me very happy.”
Akshay played a grey character in the suspense thriller film directed by Shankar Raman which also featured Pankaj Tripathi and Ragini Khanna.
On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in the web series ‘Inside Edge 3’. Also featuring Vivek Oberoi, Sayani Gupta, Amit Sial, Richa Chadha, Sapna Pabbi and Sidhant Gupta, the third season of the popular show is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video.
