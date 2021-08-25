Advertisement

Kamaal R Khan taking digs at Bollywood personalities is no new news to netizens. The self-proclaimed critic is known for bashing films, stars and others via his tweets. While KRK usually takes jabs at Salman Khan (he recently posted about the CISF incident), he’s now reportedly in legal trouble for a tweet mentioning Manoj Bajpayee.

For the unversed, on Tuesday (August 25), Manoj filed a case against Kamaal for allegedly posting a derogatory tweet against him. As per the report, Manoj filed the complaint in the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) in Indore under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 500 (punishment for defamation). Now, the self-proclaimed critic has responded to this alleged case filed against him.

In response to The Family Man actor reportedly filing a defamation case against him, KRK took to Twitter and wrote, “I haven’t received any notice till now but media says that Manoj Bajpayee has filed a defamation case against me in Indore? When Manoj is living in Mumbai then why he went to Indore to file a case? He doesn’t trust @MumbaiPolice and judiciary? You all know who is from Indore?”

In his following tweet talking about the defamation case filed against him by Manoj Bajpayee, KRK wrote, “And who asked Manoj to file case from Indore to harass me instead of Mumbai. Dadu ji you can’t save your career by harassing me. You are making entire bollywood to gang up against me to stop me from reviewing ur films but it won’t work. I will still review ur all films.”

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was recently seen in the ZEE 5 films Silence… Can You Hear It? and Dial 100, as well as The Family Man 2. He will soon be seen in Kurup and Despatch.

