Over the last couple of days, Salman Khan has not only been making the headlines due to shooting his next Tiger 3 but also for being stopped by a CISF Jawan, ASI Somnath Mohanty of Rayagada, at the airport. The security personal asked the star to follow security clearance before he could proceed in.

While netizens praised the CISF jawan for doing his duty, reports that he was in trouble also made the headlines. Now, the headquarters has clarified that and he has not been penalised but, in fact, has been rewarded. Read on to know what they said.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Central Industrial Security Force rubbished the news of the CISF Jawan, who stopped Salman Khan, being penalised. They tweeted, “The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty. @PIBHomeAffairs”

The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty. @PIBHomeAffairs — CISF (@CISFHQrs) August 24, 2021

For the unversed, on August 20, a video showing Salman Khan arriving at the airport and a CISF Jawan stopping him began doing the rounds on social media. The officer in question stopped him and asked for him to first get clearance from the security checkpoint. While netizens were all praises, reports claimed that his phone had been seized to prevent him from talking to the media.

Another CISF personnel spoke about the incident to TNIE and said, “The mobile phone of Mohanty has been seized as he interacted with the media, and it is a breach of protocol. His mobile phone was seized to ensure he is not able to speak with the media further about the incident.”

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 in Russia with Katrina Kaif. He also shot an extended cameo for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan. Besides these films, Khan will also be seen in Antim: The Final Truth and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In a couple of weeks, the superstar will also take over the reins as the host for Colors’ Bigg Boss 15, and fans are super excited.

