Salman Khan's 'CISF Incident' Lands The Personnel In Trouble As His Phone Gets Seized?

Advertisement

Social media is one place where you can’t stop anything from going viral. From Priya Varrier’s famous wink to ‘Baspan ka pyaar’, we’ve seen the internet playing a pivotal role in maximising the reach of such talented people. But, recently, the same social media turned out to be a serious issue for a CISF personnel stopping Salman Khan at Mumbai Airport’s security check.

Yes, we’re talking about the same CISF personnel who recently went viral for doing his unbiased duty and not allowing probably the country’s biggest star to pass until all the documents have been scrutinised. Reportedly, post the incident, few media houses tried to contact the CSIF in question, ASI Somnath Mohanty of Rayagada.

Advertisement

That’s where the issues started for Somnath, as the protocol doesn’t allow him to interact with the media regarding any incident. He went ahead and had a word, apparently resulting in seizing his mobile phone by senior authorities.

Another CISF personnel reported the incident to TNIE and said, “The mobile phone of Mohanty has been seized as he interacted with the media, and it is a breach of protocol. His mobile phone was seized to ensure he is not able to speak with the media further about the incident.”

On the work front, recently, a few pictures of Salman Khan are going viral on the internet, and they are straight from Tiger 3’s shoot. In the leaked images, Khan could be seen in long blonde hair and beard. He is looking totally unrecognisable. It seems like Tiger is on a mission!

What are your thoughts about leaked pictures of Salman Khan? Are you excited about Tiger 3? Share with us through comments.

Must Read: Rajkumar Hirani & Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Finally Shifts Gears? Casting Process Schedule Revealed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube