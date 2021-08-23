Advertisement

There is good news coming in for all Sunil Grover fans and we can’t contain our excitement already. The comedian was last seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan and if the recent reports are to be believed Sunil will now be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s next. Yes, you heard it right.

Sunil is a huge name in the television industry already and is trying to woo his fans with his performance in Bollywood as well.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for YRF’s Pathan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Post that, the superstar will start shooting for Atlee’s next which hasn’t been titled yet and a source close to Pinkvilla revealed that Sunil Grover has been approached for the same.

“The SRK – Atlee collaboration is getting bigger by the day and the makers have pulled off a massive ensemble for this action-packed entertainer. While Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover are confirmed to play key roles in the film, many more names from the Northern and Southern industry are expected to join the cast. The yet-untitled saga is set to be a Pan-India film in true sense,” the source said.

Atlee’s next starring superstar will go on floors in October 2021.

Post shooting Atlee’s next, Shah Rukh Khan will move onto a social comedy film with Rajkumar Hirani and rumours of the same have been doing rounds on social media for a while now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunil Grover was last seen in Sunflower on Zee5 and managed to entertain the fans with his stint in the show.

Are you all excited to see Grover opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s next? Tell us in the comments below.

