Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s collaboration has been making headlines over the last few years. As fans are eagerly waiting with bated breath to know more about the film, the latest report now reveals at what stage the much-awaited film is in. Scroll down to know more.

The ace filmmaker has been working on the script of his next directorial for a while now. As per reports, he wasn’t satisfied with the second half and so he had decided to rework on the same till the output was up to his expectation.

Now Bollywood Hungama reports reveal that Rajkumar Hirani has finally locked the script of his next directorial. A source has revealed to the publication, “Hirani and his writing partner, Kanika Dhillon have finally locked the full-fledged screenplay of their film. They are happy with the outcome and are now all geared up to start the prep work of the film.”

As the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film’s script is finally locked, the filmmaker will now begin the casting process from next month. He will be collaborating with casting director Mukesh Chhabra to get a formidable ensemble cast on board this project. Reportedly, Hirani’s social dramedy is set against the backdrop of immigration and a major chunk of the film will be shot in Canada.

While SRK will play the role of a Punjabi character in this yet-untitled film, Taapsee Pannu is said to be the front runner to play the female lead. Although the timeline of the shoot is not yet revealed, it is expected that the film will go on floors by next year.

Reportedly Shah Rukh Khan will begin shooting for Atlee’s film, touted to be Sanki by reports, from the month of September. He will then start shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s film after finishing Atlee’s film.

