His alleged name was the target of trolling on Twitter some days back, but when Baby Jeh’s proud mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared his picture cradled in her arms in the Maldives, the serene blue sea overlooking them as he turned six months old, they elicited more than one million likes in a matter of minutes.

Kareena, whose “Pregnancy Bible” is just out, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their first son, Taimur, were holidaying along with Jeh in the Maldives. They returned to Mumbai on Sunday. And as they were leaving the airport, the paparazzi shot close-up pictures of Jeh being led away by the family’s help. The picture was at once splashed by the Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (fan community) on Twitter.

Earlier on Saturday, when Kareena put up her mother-and-child Instagram post, greeting them with emojis and lots of love was the Bollywood glitterati, from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to Manish Malhotra and Amrita Arora.

In her caption, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote: “Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life.”

