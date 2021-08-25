Advertisement

Many are still confused about the equation Aamir Khan and his younger brother Faisal Khan. It’s Faisal who often talks about Aamir and creates mixed feelings among people, making them wonder if everything is all right between the two? Now, the Mela actor has once again opened about his brother and shared his views on Aamir, Kiran Rao’s divorce.

Faisal spoke in detail about his current equation with his elder brother Aamir. He said, “Everything is okay between us. As an individual, I take my own decisions. I am not a director who doesn’t know what he has made. I have given my best and my producers have helped me with it. God’s and the audience’s verdict remains to be seen,” as covered by Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

Speaking about Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s divorce, Faisal Khan said, “I cannot give them any advice. My marriage didn’t work out, so I am no one to comment on anyone’s personal life. They know what is best for them.”

Faisal Khan marks his directorial debut with the film, Faactory. He will be seen playing a creepy lover in it.

Meanwhile, once talking with Bollywood Hungama, Faisal had shared how he went downhill post Mela and gave up as an actor.

He said, “In Mela, I had got some recognition as an actor. So I went out to producers and didn’t get work. So after six months, I realised I would not get any big banners that I wished to work with. So then I chose to do some small films. Some of them released and made some profit, which is good, but some films stopped, because of some mishap.”

“Because my films didn’t release, I decided I didn’t want to do any smaller films. I stopped working, as an actor. I just gave up as an actor,” the Mela actor added.

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Fame Anushka Sen Charges This Massive Sum Per Episode & It’s Way Ahead Of Our Monthly Salary!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube