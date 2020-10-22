Faisal Khan On His Directorial Debut: “Aamir Khan Has Not Even Heard The Script Of The Film”

Aamir Khan’s brother, Faisal Khan, is all set to don the director’s hat with the upcoming romantic thriller, Faactory. The actor turned director will feature in the lead role alongside actors. The film also features Rajkumar Kanojia, Roaleey Ryan, Ribbhu Mehra and Sharad Singh.

Faisal, who is best known for his role in Mela, recently opened up about the help Aamir lent to the film. He revealed that the Dangal actor has not even heard the script of the film being made soon.

During an interaction with Etimes, Faisal Khan opened up about Aamir Khan saying, “No, I didn’t get any help from Aamir, he has not even heard the script of the film that I am making. And I didn’t need any help as such because I’ve been through the process. I joined as a third assistant and climbed my way up to the first assistant, then I have acted in a couple of films, I have done TV, theatre. I have gone through the whole grind. With Aamir also, when I joined his production house, I was reading scripts. All the experience that I have gained from my initial assistant days till now, I’ve put it all into this film.”

Talking about breaking out of Aamir Khan’s shadow, Faisal Khan added, “I didn’t let anyone take the decisions, ultimately, as a director, you’re supposed to take your own decisions. Also, how does one form one’s own identity? I have had my own struggles. How does one break out of that? How does Faisal Khan ever break out of Aamir Khan’s shadow? Why doesn’t one write it as Faisal Khan’s brother Aamir? The whole system needs a big change.”

The actor-turned-director said while talking about his film said that Faactory is a romantic thriller where a man kidnaps the girl he loves. He added that the story is full of excitement, romance and thrills.

Faisal Khan starrer and directed Faactory is expected to release on an OTT platform in a couple of months.

