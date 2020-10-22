Randeep Hooda Fulfills Long-Cherished Dream Of Sighting A Leopard In The Wild

Randeep Hooda has fulfilled his long-cherished dream of sighting a leopard in the wild. The actor on Wednesday took to his verified Twitter account to share a video of his visit to Jhalana Safari Park, his fist outing after lockdown. In the video, Randeep is seen clicking a leopard.

“On my first outing after lockdown, my long time dream of sighting a #leopard in the wild finally came true on my maiden visit to #Jhalana – a leopard trove within the heart of #Jaipur. Pics and write-up to follow,” captioned the actor.

Randeep had recently shared photographs from the airport saying his love for travel has remained “uninfected” amid the ongoing pandemic.

On the work front, the actor recently completed shooting for the action-drama, “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”, starring Salman Khan.

Previously, Randeep talked about reuniting with Salman Khan on the big screen soon. He says the superstar’s films are a genre in themselves.

“In ‘Kick‘, I changed Salman. In ‘Sultan‘, I trained him and in this (‘Radhe‘), we are going to have some confrontation. Salman’s films are a genre in themselves and I think it’s a different kind of an atmosphere. I, as an actor, definitely believe that one should be able to adapt to all atmospheres and styles of working and I am excited about it,” Randeep told IANS.

“He has been a very good friend and somebody I have looked up to in more ways than one, so it’s always exciting to be in a movie with him. Through him, my work reaches a lot more people,” added the “Sarbjit” actor.

He is also teaming up with his “Highway” director Imtiaz Ali once again.

“We worked together after five years. That (‘Highway’) one was a performance-based role and so is this (the upcoming film) and I love the theme of the film. It is #loveaajkal. It is ‘love aaj kal’ in the times of hashtags, and what it used to be before there were mobile phones. It is kind of comparison between that,” said Randeep.

He will next be seen in “Unfair & Lovely”, a comedy that deals with the Indian obsession for fair skin. The film also stars Ileana D’Cruz.

