Katrina Kaif Trends As Her Kay Beauty Turns One: BEST Products From The Entire Range Listed!

Katrina Kaif isn’t just one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood but also a successful entrepreneur and businesswoman. It’s been a year since the launch of her beauty brand, Kay Beauty and her fans are trending the Bharat actress on Twitter.

Advertisement

Kaif has recently flown to London to meet her mother after seven long months. Amid the pandemic, the Bharat actress was staying in Mumbai with the younger sister, Isabelle Kaif.

Advertisement

Last year, Katrina Kaif launched her makeup brand, Kay Beauty exclusively on Nykaa and the entire range was BOMB and received positive reviews from makeup bloggers.

Today, we are going to talk about the BEST products of Kay Beauty available on Nykaa:

1. Kay Beauty HD Setting Loose Powder: I’m a huge fan of her loose powder and it’s just perfect for all skin types. The price for this setting power is INR 799 and on the occasion of its first birthday and the ongoing sale, it’s available for just INR 639.

2. Kay Beauty 24 Hour Kajal: This is one of the best Kajal’s I’ve used in this price range. You can use it as an eyeliner as well as Kajal both without having to worry about the smudge on the eyes. The best part is that it comes in a stick form and you can also use it as an eyeshadow on the eyelids with the help of a brush and get the perfect smokey eye effect. You can get it for just INR199 in the sale.

3. Kay Beauty Metallic Eyeshadow Stick: I would recommend this 10/10. From the colour to the pigment to the shine in these sticks, you’ll just love it. I’m personally a fan of the bright coloured ones including green and blue. You can get this for INR 479 in the sale.

4. Kay Beauty Illuminating Highlighter: I really liked her highlighter because of the finish that they give and the price range they offer, no kidding. The price for this highlighter is INR 799 and you can get a lot of options in this range but trust me, the finish. You’ll become a fan of the same.

5. Kay Beauty Matteinee Matte Lipstick: Not just me but my mother is also a fan of Katrina Kaif’s makeup brand lipsticks. The matte finish isn’t too dry and it’s super easy to apply and the finish is just mind-blowing. You can get it for INR 639 here. My personal favourite colours from her lipstick range are Autograph and Entourage.

6. Kay Beauty Nail Nourish Nail Enamel Polish: I’m personally a fan of all the colours that Katrina Kaif is offering in her nail polish range. From pastel colours to a huge range in nude tones, we have plenty of options to choose from. And guess the price, you can get it for INR 180 here.

Tell us your favourite products from Katrina Kaif’s beauty range, Kay Beauty in the comments below.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives A Subtle Reminder To Fans To Wear Masks While Stepping Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube