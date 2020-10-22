Irrfan Khan Singing In His Signature Style For Sutapa Is Heartwarming To Watch, Son Babil Shares Throwback Video!

The pandemic began on a very sad note for Bollywood industry with Irrfan Khan leaving us all. The Angrezi Medium actor has done some incredible work in Bollywood as well as Hollywood and his sudden demise for mourned by various A-List celebrities all across the world.

Irrfan was married to Sutapa and share two sons with her named Babil Khan and Ayaan Khan.

Babil took to his Instagram account and shared a heartbreaking video of his late father and actor Irrfan Khan singing in his signature style for wife Sutapa and it’ll definitely leave you emotional.

The 20-year-old captioned the video, “Mera saya ki tera saya? Dropping ma off at the airport now :(“. Take a look at the video here:

It’s so hard to believe that Irrfan is gone!

The video immediately grabbed the eyeballs of his fans and they started reacting to the video. Read some reactions here:

“It was so painful to see Irrfan sir and feel that he is not with us anymore.. we miss him alot..❤️❤️”

“Memories that make you Relive every gone second ❤️”

“Everytime I see sir, it hits me hard that he not with us…😞”

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Thanku for posting such videos ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“I know you miss their laugh😭 pray for ur Baba”

Irrfan Khan was a phenomenal actor and nobody could ever hate him. His work received immense love from his fans all across the world.

Babil Khan keeps sharing pictures and videos of his late father and a while ago, he shared a beautiful picture on Instagram and captioned it, “Switching places by the lake. I love the way you shake my soul still. I took that jump you know, funny it was waiting outside my door still. You said “that’s all you have to do.” I leapt off a little too late, but I did in memories of you :)”

That’s one perfect click!

Don’t we all just miss Irrfan Khan too much? Share your views on the same in the comments below.

