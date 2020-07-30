Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Faces Religious Discrimination: "I Am NOT My Religion, I'm A Human Being"

Late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan had a meltdown recently following the religious discrimination happening with him. He took to Instagram stories and shared how he feels that people judge him for his religion. His friends have also stopped speaking to him because he is a Muslim. Babil also said that the mandatory holiday for Eid is cancelled but that of Rakshabandhan isn’t.

Babil in his stories also revealed how such a reaction from people wasn’t unexpected. He knew his speaking out loud would make some noise. He also clarifies that he loves India. Irrfan Khan’s son also added that he always wanted to come back to India while studying in London but the recent religious divide in the nation is scaring him.

Take a look at what Babil wrote below:

“Can’t even post anything of how I feel about the people in power without my whole f***ing team telling me that it might end my career. Can you believe this? I’m scared, I’m afraid, I don’t want to be. I just want to feel free again. I don’t want to be judged by my religion. I am not my religion, I am a human being, just like the rest of the population of India .”

“You want the story in short without any name calling or career ending potentials? : Mandatory holiday for Eid cancelled on Friday while holiday for Raksha Bandhan on Monday still given. Okay then no problem, just celebrate Eid when it’s not Eid on Saturday *most sarcastic smile ever*,” Irrfan Khan’s son wrote in another story.

“I know the whole world is in a f***ing frenzy but our beautiful secular India’s sudden relapse of religious divide is honestly getting scary. I have friends that have stopped communicating with me cause I’m of a certain religion. Friends I played cricket with when I was 12. I miss my friends. My Hindu, Muslim , Christian, Sikh, human friends. I just miss not giving a f*** about what surname I was born with. “

“Waiting for the “jihadi to Pakistan ja na phir you anti-nationalist” comments like…. First of all, I f***ing love India, and I’m telling you this because I do my education in London and every time I go, can’t wait to come back and take rickshaw rides with my homies, have pani purl at aksa beach, travel anywhere; in the forests, the crowds… I love india. Don’t you dare, call me an anti-nationalist, I promise you, I’m a boxer, I will break your nose. “

Soon he continued to get questions and queries from people reading his stories and in the next ones he clarified about them.

His last message read as saying, “One last thing. Thank you for all of the immense love yall have showed me and f*** you to all the people who want me to leave the country (well not really, if you want we can have a chat and discuss what the problem is).

What are your thoughts on this?

Like Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan also aims to be an actor and we wish him all the luck and success in films.

