Neha Kakkar‘s wedding to Rohanpreet Singh has dominated the mainstream headlines over the past week. While reports suggested that the wedding is scheduled to take place in Delhi this week, Neha leaving for the capital from the airport has almost confirmed the same. Fans get ready to see your favourite singer walking down the aisle as the most beautiful bride this weekend. Read on to know more about the same.

Neha has been teasing her fans with pictures and videos with Rohanpreet. The two did not confirm their relationship for the longest time. Later we saw the two confirming the news through an Instagram post and Neha also sharing the moment she said yes.

Amid this was also the viral wedding card that went viral all over the internet. While Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh went public about the relationship, the wedding plans were not revealed. Now as the possible date of the wedding inches closer, Neha was seen boarding a flight to Delhi with her family. A coffee mug in her hand and the excitement to reach the destination, Neha and the family looked all pumped up to begin the wedding functions.

Yesterday we saw the two release a music video titled Nehu Da Vyah. The video was all over in no time, and it is garnering more and more views as we speak. That’s not it, Neha Kakkar even shared a video from their grand Roka ceremony.

The video was a teaser to Nehu Da Vyah. The Roka ceremony had her close family and friends. Dancing to the beats of dhol, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh looked adorable together. The comment section of the video was filled with love and praises for the couple.

Talking about the wedding, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are set to take the nuptial plunge in Delhi this weekend. As per reports, there is also an intimate reception planned which will happen in Punjab.

How excited are you for Neha’s wedding? Let us know in the comment section below.

