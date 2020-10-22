We all are currently dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many Bollywood stars have time and again created awareness amongst their fans about the safety precautions we need to follow. Kareena Kapoor on Wednesday evening reminded fans of the importance of wearing masks while venturing outside, amid the ongoing pandemic.

In a photo she shared on her verified Instagram account, Kareena can be seen sitting in a Mumbai-bound flight and looking outside the window. She wears a white mask.

“Mask pehniye aur bahar dekhiye (Wear a mask and look outside),” Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned her photo. The actress looked gorgeous even with half her face covered with the mask. Dressed in a white Kurta and a matching white mask, she had a no make-up look on.

On Wednesday morning, Kareena, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan had shared a photo where she pouts with her eyes closed.

“Just pouting away… excited to go home,” Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the Instagram post.

Commenting on her post, elder sister Karisma wrote: “Hurry back. I have missed you.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha” in Delhi. The film stars Aamir Khan and is the Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis’ 1994 Hollywood film “Forrest Gump”, starring Tom Hanks.

