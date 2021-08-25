Advertisement

Anushka Sen is one of the most talented child artists in India. She is just 19-year-old but has already created a niche for herself in the Industry. The actress was also the youngest one ever to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi as she participated in season 11. But can you guess how much she charges per episode? For starters, it’s going to leave you mind-boggled. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Anushka began her showbiz journey just at the age of 7 with Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli. She rose to fame with her role as Meher in Baal Veer. She eventually was flooded with offers and is most loved for her portrayal in Jhansi Ki Rani.

As per a report by Bollywood Life, Anushka Sen charges a massive sum of 50,000 per episode. Yes, you heard that right. Given her massive popularity including a fan base of 23 million on Instagram, creators are well aware of her worth. So directors are more than happy to get her on board despite that massive pay.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sen is currently seen on Colors’ stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She’s the youngest participant and is competing with Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya amongst others to win the ultimate winner title.

Previous weekends witnessed Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Maheck Chahal bid goodbye to the show after getting eliminated.

Co-contestant Abhinav Shukla was furious after Anushka Sen failed the partner task miserably. He accused her of mentally giving up and Rohit Shetty was visibly upset about her performance too.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will soon witness a wild-card episode too.

