Shenaz Treasury made her big Bollywood debut with Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao’s Ishq Vishk and was praised for her role back in the day. The television host turned actor in a recent interview spilled the beans on working with her co-stars Shahid and Amrita and it’s not how we would have expected. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The film marked the debut of Shahid in the industry and it did really well at the box office and people really loved his onscreen chemistry with Amrita.

Talking to Indian Express, Shenaz Treasury opened up on working with Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao and said, “We were good friends at that time. Although now we’re not really in touch. He used to tell me that I got to be something more than a VJ. I guess I wasn’t that serious about it. I had this regular job at MTV which I really enjoyed and I didn’t want to leave that for Bollywood. I had a good equation with Shahid. I had been on camera, he hadn’t. He was completely fresh. I guess when we went to Cape Town, that was the first time he was on a plane. It was fun. We really got along. Amrita and I didn’t really hit it off. That’s the truth.”

Shenaz Treasury also spoke about her role in Ishq Vishk and said, “I would definitely not wear those contact lenses. In the movie, there is a line, Neeli neeli aankhon waali kaun hai woh, so the director insisted that I wear contact lenses, and then the makeup artist used to poke them into my eyes. When I went to do the scene I would see two Shahids, two Amritas. I couldn’t even see clearly because my eyes just can’t take them… I think the contact lenses made me blink a lot so I didn’t like that when I watched the movie but it worked for the character because she was that kind of fun character.”

Shenaz was later seen in Delhi Belly and Aagey Se Right and more films.

