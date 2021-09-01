Advertisement

It looks like the time to target Salman Khan is now gone. Kamaal R Khan has found his new fish and it’s The Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee. Although the Bollywood star has filed a defamation suit against him, KRK doesn’t seem to stop. He’s now taking digs by using Rajpal Yadav made a recent statement on earning through web series. Read on for details.

Bollywood buffs worship Rajpal Yadav for his talented acting skills. He’s proved to us why he deserves to be appreciated with projects like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chup Chup Ke, Phir Hera Pheri amongst others. But one thing that the veteran refuses to be a part of is web series.

Talking about the same, Rajpal Yadav recently told TOI, “The trend of OTT has really caught on but I don’t see myself fitting into that space. The kind of web series that are being churned out in the past few years, I can’t relate to it. I don’t like giving gaalis (abusing) on screen, which has become quite common in the web series nowadays. Mujhe bina gaaliyon ke taaliyan mili hai apne kaam ke liye (I have fetched the accolades even without mouthing cuss words).”

Now, KRK is using the statement made by Rajpal Yadav to shame OTT actors. He took to his Twitter today morning and wrote, “I really appreciate #RajpalYadav, who said- I don’t do web series because i don’t want to earn money by giving Gaaliyan. It’s a slap on the face of those Lukkha actors, who do abuse on-screen to earn their living. Laanat hai Aise actors ki Zindagi Par.”

Check out his tweet below:

I really appreciate #RajpalYadav, who said- I don’t do web series because i don’t want to earn money by giving Gaaliyan. It’s a slap on the face of those Lukkha actors, who do abuse on screen to earn their living. Laanat hai Aise actors ki Zindagi Par. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 1, 2021

Previously, KRK had shamed Manoj Bajpayee over his web series, The Family Man. He even ended up terming it a soft p*rn. The battle took a legal turn soon after.

