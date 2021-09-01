Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and its team is surely on a roll. Thanks to the evergreen sitcom, its actors are enjoying unprecedented fame. Their popularity is clearly witnessed on social media. Among such shining stars, Palak Sindhwani makes her way to the top.

Palak is winning our hearts with Sonu’s portrayal. On Instagram too, she is super active and loves entertaining her fans by giving insights into her life. Just a few hours back, the actress teased her fans with a cute video.

Palak Sindhwani has shared a BTS video in which she is posing for photoshoots. She looks adorable in it. Captioning the video, Palak wrote, “Something interesting coming soon, Stay tuned!!”

Have a look:

Commenting on the post, one of the users wrote, “Superb palak didu, cant express your beauty in this life.” “Wow so beautiful, pretty like cindrella,” wrote another user.

Any guesses, what could be Palak’s big surprise? If you have any clue, do share with us through comments.

A few days back, Palak Sindhwani had shared a video on Instagram dancing on Lata Mangeshkar’s soulful track ‘Piya Tose Naina Laage Re’ and her dance performance won the hearts all over!

Palak has over 1 million followers on Instagram and keeps giving a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans on the photo-sharing site.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sidhawani captioned it, “Impromptu reels are the best!! With the sweetest and the most graceful dancer I’ve ever come across!! @snehakapoor_ski ”.

