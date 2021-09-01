Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show always manages to lighten us up. Thanks to members like Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek amongst others who are a treat to watch even off-screen. Most of all, it is Archana Puran Singh who brings up BTS content on her social media every now and then. But this time, it witnesses a dig at her own self. Read on for details!

It was just yesterday that Archana shared a BTS video from the TKSS sets. It witnessed the team gearing up for the shoot as Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha were seen getting ready too. The laughter queen spans the camera at Rochelle Rao, Sumona Chakravarti and Bharti as she calls them a ‘Mahila Mandal.’

Archana Puran Singh could be seen saying that the trio was gossiping as they sat together. Reacting to it, Bharti Singh said, “Ye jo humari video ana rahi hai, humari main chugli chachi hai. Hum yahi chugli kar rahe hai ki Archana mam dekho din bhar din fit hoti jaa rahi hai. Humara dekho budhapa aa gaya hai.”

Kapil Sharma interrupts as he enters the scene saying, “Inlog ko nahi pata, ye aapke Instagram ke followers badhane ke liye aapki shooting kar rahi hai.” Archana Puran Singh responds, “Haa, toh tujhe kyu aag lag rahi hai?”

The Kapil Sharma Show host then asks to take a video of him, as he’s shirtless too! Archana then asks him about his new paunch.

Kapil goes onto defend himself by blaming his injury for increasing weight and said he’ll be back in action soon!

“BEHIND THE SCENES The one where Kapil says ki usne 6 kilo anadar kheencha hua hai…,” Archana Puran Singh captioned her video.

