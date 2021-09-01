Advertisement

Aradhana Sharma found her space in showbiz after she participated in MTV Splitsvilla. Ever since, she’s been a part of many shows including Aladdin – Naam To Suna Hoga. She rose to overnight fame with her short stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Ever since the actress is grabbing eyeballs for numerous reasons.

As most know, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is amongst the most followed shows even after a run of 13 long years! Every actor who associates with the show witnesses a major boost in their followers. Something similar happened with Aradhana, who even shared selfies with Dilip Joshi and BTS from the sets.

Recently, Aradhana Sharma conducted a ‘Post A Picture Of’ game session on her story. This would basically need her to post pictures of whatever fans write in the comment section. During this fun session, she was asked to share pictures of Taarak Mehta BTS and pictures with Dilip Joshi. But fans were surprised to see her unrecognizable picture from young days.

A fan had asked Aradhana Sharma to share a picture of her from a decade back. The actress shared a glimpse of herself wearing a white and red salwar suit as she posed alongside a friend. She looks totally unrecognizable in the picture.

Catch a glimpse of it below:

Cut to today, Aradhana has turned into a true-blue fashionista. Pictures of the actress in bikinis are all viral. Could anyone have expected this drastic transformation? We certainly couldn’t!

Meanwhile, Aradhana Sharma also made a lot of noise when she opened up on her casting couch experience recently. The actress revealed facing trust issues ever since.

