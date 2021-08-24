Advertisement

A while ago, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Aradhana Sharma opened up on her casting couch experience and revealed a terrible trauma that she went through. Now, in a new interview, the actress is opening up the consequences of opening up on her casting couch revelation. Scroll below to read more.

Aradhana revealed an incident from 2017 when a casting person promised her work and touched her inappropriately.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Aradhana Sharma revealed, “It continues to impact me, and affect me. But the reactions that I got after opening up about the incident shocked and surprised me.”

Aradhana Sharma continued and said, “I was told by many people, ‘Tumhara career khatam ho sakta hai jo tumne yeh casting couch ke baare mein jo bola hai’. Someone said that my career is already over.”

The TMKOC actress also revealed the influence of all these remarks on her and said, “I went into depression, thinking that I don’t even have a right to talk openly about something which has happened to me,” adding the exact same line told to her was – “Aap abhi utni badi ho nahi jo yeh sab bolo”.

Aradhana Sharma was shocked over the reactions she received from the people around her despite not saying anything vulgar and said, ‘I was like I know that I’m not that big but at least, I have the right to speak up for myself. Also, I shared what happened to me so that other girls don’t have to go through the same.”

This was really brave of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress and we are proud of you for how far you have come and achieved everything on your own.

