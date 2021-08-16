Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah manages to create noise every now and then. The reasons are eventually turning out to be more and more controversial. Recently, Munmun Dutta had been mercilessly backlashed over using a casteist slur in one of her videos. Ever since, she’s been missing from the TMKOC screens and fans was wondering if she has been dropped out. But is it all now impacting Tanuj Mahashabde? Read on for details.

As most know, Munmun Dutta used the word ‘bhangi’ in a derogatory manner in one of her YouTube videos. This hurt sentiment of the community members and FIRs were filed all across the country. But Taarak Mehta team maintains that their plot did not need the women of the show. Hence, they had all been missing!

Usually, Munmun Dutta is a part of almost every scene alongside Tanuj Mahashabde. But since quite a few days, she has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah plot. Rumours also suggest that Iyer’s sequences have been cut because of the absence of Babita.

As per a report by Odisha TV, Tanuj Mahashabde has broken his silence and refuted all of these rumours. He even shared that he has no idea where these rumours are getting triggered from but will soon start shooting with Munmun Dutta.

The report also states that Tanuj believes whatever happened was in Munmun’s personal life and that will not affect Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in any way.

Previously, the production team of TMKOC broke their silence on rumours that Munmun Dutta has quit the show. They refuted the rumours and clarified that the actress is very much a part of the show as Babita.

