Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown created havoc for several industries. The entertainment industry too suffered huge losses as shoots were cancelled due to the instructions from the government. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah too suffered the blow.
Tanuj Mahashabde, who plays the role of Krishnan Subramaniam Iyer or popularly known as ‘Iyer’ in the popular sitcom, also had to face financial difficulties during the lockdown. While the show has resumed the shoot a few months ago but previously, he was worried whether the show will start or not.
Mahashabde reportedly became upset due to a halt in the shooting of the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah during the lockdown. The actor was worried sick as to how will he pay EMI should the shooting does not start. During a conversation with Aajtak, he said in Hindi, “When the shoot was cancelled, it seemed that it would start again in a few days. But time passed and there was no news of resuming the shoot. Slowly, he began worrying about his survival. How to pay my EMIs? To divert my mind, I also started writing. At that time, I have written many shows and stories. However, now after the shooting starts, life is back on track.”
It is also worth pointing out that Tanuj Mahashabde’s most scenes are with Munmun Dutta who plays the role of Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Rumours mills claimed that Tanuj’s scenes were removed due to Munmun Dutta’s absence from the show.
Addressing the rumours, he said, “I do not know where such rumours are coming from. Of course, there are scenes of mine and Munmun together but it is not that they are not there, so I am having trouble with it. I am rather shooting for 25 days in a month. Whatever is happening in Munmun’s life is her personal matter. They are a part of our show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and soon we will be shooting together.”
