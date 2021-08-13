Advertisement

Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown created havoc for several industries. The entertainment industry too suffered huge losses as shoots were cancelled due to the instructions from the government. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah too suffered the blow.

Tanuj Mahashabde, who plays the role of Krishnan Subramaniam Iyer or popularly known as ‘Iyer’ in the popular sitcom, also had to face financial difficulties during the lockdown. While the show has resumed the shoot a few months ago but previously, he was worried whether the show will start or not.

Mahashabde reportedly became upset due to a halt in the shooting of the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah during the lockdown. The actor was worried sick as to how will he pay EMI should the shooting does not start. During a conversation with Aajtak, he said in Hindi, “When the shoot was cancelled, it seemed that it would start again in a few days. But time passed and there was no news of resuming the shoot. Slowly, he began worrying about his survival. How to pay my EMIs? To divert my mind, I also started writing. At that time, I have written many shows and stories. However, now after the shooting starts, life is back on track.”