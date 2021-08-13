Advertisement

Ajay Singh Deol, better known for his stage name Sunny Deol, is a successful actor in Bollywood. He is known for films Gadar, Indian, Ghayal to name a few. The actor has found himself in controversy after he was found using his political powers to expedite the delivery of a new car for an MLA’s daughter.

Deol is the current member of parliament from Gurdaspur (Lok Sabha constituency) of Punjab State. A contentious letter, bearing the official government seal, was written on February 21 this year. However, only now it is going viral on social media.

In the letter, seemingly Sunny Deol had written, “Ms Surbhi Thakur, daughter of Shri Dinesh Singh Thakur, having close acquaintance with me has booked black coloured Mahindra Thar LX HT MT diesel model with your agency vide receipt No. 16687 dated 20.01.2021 for Rs. 21,900/-“.

MP Sunny Deol is working so hard in his Lok Sabha constituency 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/jycpD2sSai — Arun Arora (@Arun2981) August 12, 2021

Advertisement

The Gadar actor also escalated the issue with the authorities. He wrote in the letter, “Considering the exigency for use of the vehicle, I would request you to kindly have the said vehicle delivered to her against the above booking on out of turn Priority basis.”

Sunny Deol’s letter is addressed to one JS Grover of JS Grover Autos Ltd., the office of which is located in the Pathankot district of Punjab.

Meanwhile, the senior actor will be seen in R Balki‘s thriller starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt. The filmmaker also issued a statement that reads, “After months of waiting, for me, it is exciting to start shooting anything. And to make a film in a genre that I haven’t attempted before is even more exciting. I have had the idea for a long time but never quite got around to writing it, and while it’s fundamentally a thriller, it banks so much on these four stunning performers. I just can’t wait to get into the edit room.”

So what do you think about Sunny Deol’s contentious letter that has gone viral? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan Give Jehangir’s First Glimpse Amid The Name Controversy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube