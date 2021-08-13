Advertisement

Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan are really tight with each other and have been friends forever. From going on brunch dates together to doing trips together – their girl gang is quite popular on social media. Malaika recently wrote a guest column in Kareena’s pregnancy bible and has praised her for handling both her pregnancies like a queen.

Kareena has two kids named Taimur and Jehangir with husband Saif Ali Khan and the pregnancy bible book came in after the actress gave birth to her second child.

According to Pinkvilla, Malaika Arora penned a beautiful note for Kareena Kapoor Khan praising her during both her pregnancies and wrote, “Gosh, she has really carried her pregnancies beautifully! The few of us who are really close to her put on weight with her during both her pregnancies. It was a pseudo-pregnancy for me too. We could cook, cater to her whims, eat together, and spend hours chilling. The only time I actually saw her look tired was during the eight and ninth months of her pregnancy with Jeh. We have had such laughs! During both her pregnancies, I would continually have to remind her ‘to sit like a lady’. And she would roll her eyes and say, ‘I can’t back my thunder thighs’. She was never guilty about enjoying her pizzas and burping. She was a trooper. Kareena was always on her feet, getting out there and doing her thing.”

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s maternity fashion, Malaika Arora said, “She always looked amazing in my books. I recall that one-shoulder olive gown with a high slit and gold gladiator heels she wore during Taimur’s pregnancy. She had such flair. I even remember asking her why she was wearing heels! But she was strutting with the utmost confidence. And during Jeh’s time: well, the number of kaftans she wore! Once he was born, I told her to make a bonfire and burn them!”

