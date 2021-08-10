Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut is one of the successful actresses in Bollywood. She is well known for her acting chops and speaking her mind without mincing her words. Due to this she often finds herself immersed in controversy. She once criticised Sonam Kapoor that grabbed a lot of attention.

Back in 2018, when the MeToo movement was at its height and many actresses came forward to share their experiences. The Thalaivi actress too opened up about her own MeToo story which wasn’t quite convincing for Sonam. Kangana expressed her story while working with Vikas Bahl which grabbed a lot of headlines at that time.

Advertisement

Many other actresses came forward to accuse the director. However, when discussing the actress’ story at an event Sonam expressed her opinion on Kangana Ranaut’s #MeToo story. As reported by IBTimes, she said, “Kangana being Kangana Ranaut, she says a lot of stuff. Sometimes, it’s hard to take her seriously, but I love the fact that she has spunk and she says what she believes in.”

Sonam Kapoor’s opinion didn’t go down well with Kangana, who then slammed the fomer for judging her. The Queen actress said, “What does she mean by saying, ‘It’s hard to believe Kangana’ when I am sharing my Me Too story, who gives her the right to judge me? So, Sonam Kapoor has the license of trusting some women and some she won’t…What makes her so unsure of my claims.”

Kangana Ranaut also criticised Sonam’s background and her acting abilities. She said, “I am not known because of my Dad. I have earned my place and credibility after struggling for a decade. She isn’t known to be a great actress, neither does she have the reputation of being a good speaker….What gives these filmy people the right to take digs at me!!! I will demolish each one of them.”

Following her lambast, Sonam Kapoor said that the media had misquoted her. Since then the two have never quite buried the hatchet yet.

Must Read: Itni Shakti Hame Dena Data Singer Pushpa Pagdhare Struggles For Livelihood: “I Don’t Even Get Proper Royalty For My Songs”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube