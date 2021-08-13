Advertisement

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming espionage thriller Bell Bottom is one of the most anticipated films this year. The nail-biting trailer which channels the 80’s vibe at its best has garnered a positive response from the audience. Trade and industry peers have lauded Vashu Bhagnani and Akshay Kumar for unlocking cinemas with his big release.

After watching Akshay and Vaani’s chemistry in the first song Marjaawaan which is already touted as the romantic track of the year, the makers have unveiled a new song titled as Sakhiyan2.0.

The peppy track has been composed by Babbu along with Maninder Buttar and Tanishk Bagchi who have also given the music for the film Bell Bottom. Maninder Buttar and Zara Khan have given the vocals. The song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and will be out on Saregama music youtube channel.

Filmed on Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor, the song has the superstar looking his dapper best, while the actress unleashes the charm to the melodious beats of the track. Their chemistry is crackling and both the actors can be seen recreating their magic in the song.

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom will be released in theatres on August 19 in 3D format. The film stars Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in important roles. Touted as a spy thriller, the film is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

‘Bell Bottom’ is the first film to release and unlock cinemas on August 19.

