Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently completed 25 years in the industry and what a magnificent journey it has been. The maestro has given us some of the best movies in the last two decades and we can’t be more thankful to him for this. And if the recent reports are to be believed, SLB is bringing back Rekha and Madhuri Dixit for one of his most awaited projects titled Heeramandi. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The actresses were last seen together in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lajja in 2001 and fans would be elated to see them coming together yet again.

According to TellyChakkar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious project, Heeramandi will star Madhuri Dixit and veteran actress Rekha. Isn’t that exciting news? SLB is currently busy with Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi which will be releasing soon.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi is slated to release on Netflix. Sharing his thoughts on the same, the maestro released a statement that read, “Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world.”

Speaking to Variety, SLB said, “It is a huge saga about the courtesans of Lahore, it is something I was living with for 14 years. It’s very vast and ambitious.”

Reportedly, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen playing the lead role in the film and we can’t wait to see what is in store for all her fans.

Are y’all excited to see Madhuri Dixit and Rekha collaborating for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi? Tell us in the comments below.

