Taliban has taken over Afghanistan after 20 years and people all over the world are expressing their concern over the same. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla also shared a picture on Instagram feeling sorry for the country and it didn’t go well with netizens who started trolling him soon after.

It was yesterday when the Taliban took over the capital of Afghanistan – Kabul and thousands of people are trying to flee from the country owing to the same reason.

Expressing sorry for the country, Sidharth Shukla shared a picture of himself with a heartfelt caption that read, “Feeling sorry for the state Afghanistan is in…. Does humanity still exist…!!!!”

Fans were quick to react to Sidharth Shukla’s Instagram post and poured love on the same for Afghanistan.

However, this didn’t go well with a section of the internet that trolled the actor for expressing sorry with his picture on social media. A meme page shared the screenshot of his post and wrote, “Ye kaunsa tareeka hua afsos jataane ka”.

A user reacted to Sidharth Shukla’s post in the comment section and wrote, “50rs kaat overacting ka.” Another user commented, “bolna kya h 50₹ kaat saale ka”. A third user commented, “SIDDHARTH CHUTKULA”.

Meanwhile, Sidharth was recently seen in Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT along with Shehnaaz Gill. The two looked great together and their fans were going gaga on social media over their pictures and videos.

In tonight’s episode, Sidharth Shukla will be seen playing a game with the contestants of the house and we are really excited to see what the makers have in store for their fans.

What are your thoughts on Sidharth’s post on Afghanistan on Instagram? Tell us in the comments below.

