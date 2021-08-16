Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT finally witnessed a big surprise last night. Their favourite Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka SidNaaz graced the show. The duo had a lot of fun with Karan Johar as they answered some burning question. KJo tried his level best to make them spill their relationship status and it happened with a twist. Read on for details.

It was the first Weekend Ka Vaar and Karan made sure that he gives the much-needed ‘masala’ to its audience. We even saw him grilling Divya Agarwal over his ‘superstar’ attitude and Pratik Sehajpal for his forced fights.

But the real highlight was when Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill appeared on the show. The duo even performed on the viral ‘Twada Kutta Tommy’ with Karan Johar. They rated each other on certain parameters given by Karan Johar. Eyeballs were, however, raised when the Bigg Boss OTT host asked them if they were dating.

Sidharth Shukla initially maintained that they are good friends. Karan Johar even interrupted saying most couples in B’Town say they’re ‘good friends’ when they’re actually dating. To this, Shehnaaz Gill was quick to add that they’re real and so are the claims that they’re making.

KJo time and again was poking the couple in order to hear a revelation from them. Talking about their bond, Sidharth Shukla confirmed that ‘there is a relationship’ between them. But was quick to clarify that are each other’s family but not romantically involved. He protects her given that she’s innocent and that’s all that this is!

The duo even performed for Karan Johar as an audition and recreated a famous scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Sidharth was heard saying, “Kuch kuch hota hai Shehnaaz, tum nahi samjhogi.”

To this, Shehnaaz Gill left everyone in splits when she replied, “Hone de.”

SidNaaz surely make a dreamy pair! Isn’t it?

