Advertisement

Trust Bigg Boss OTT to come up with challenging tasks & make the participants do, something they wouldn’t have done in the first place.

Last night during a task, all hell broke loose & the house witnessed the first of Divya Agarwal & Ridhima Pandit clash. During a task, while the players had to remain in a statue position, opponents had to distract them to get them to move, a common challenge we’ve seen the last many seasons & also witnessed some of the major fights in the house ensued during the said task.

Advertisement

Ridhima Pandit hesitantly poured a bottle of Dettol over Divya Agarwal & Zeeshan Khan‘s head followed by ice-cold water by other inmates which entered their eyes & they immediately aborted the task. Ridhima instantly realised her mistake & quickly apologized following Divya around. She was also seen crying for what had happened & felt sorry.

While Divya Agarwal was bubbling with anger, Ridhima Pandit didn’t leave her side & hugged her a couple of times. While the Bigg Boss OTT viewers were quick to bash the actress, the majority of people even applauded her for apologising.

If we reverse the incident of #RidhimaPandit and Divya, which can't even happen in parallel universe but still than divya would have pushed ridz back and started yelling back but glad RIDHIMA made a difference and won hearts. @PanditRidhima#BBOTT #BiggBossOtt — Ridhima Pandit FC ❤💫 (@ridhima_panditt) August 13, 2021

I don’t condone using Dettol but Divya’s reaction here is not ustified and even after all this Ridhima is sucking up to her and being nice to her

Someone please rent her a spine and tell her that Divya ain’t her friend #RidhimaPandit #BBOTT #BiggBossOTT pic.twitter.com/hfsAAaO2aq — Rithvik👻 (@KhudaJaane_) August 13, 2021

It is the nature of these tasks, where in the past harmful substances have been used in the name of game. But looks like Ridhima was simply unaware of the consequences. Usually, you’d see tempers flying but all was under control moments later & Ridhima & Divya hugged it outputting the clash to rest.

They say it is all fair in love & war & Bigg Boss OTT tasks are no less than a war. But it is not every day we witness a fight to settle down so easy. At least for the trollers, Ridhima Pandit sure did win their hearts by her sincere apology.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti Shares First Look From Sets, ‘Classy’ & ‘Hot’ Would Just Be An Understatement!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube