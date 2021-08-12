Advertisement

Much awaited Bigg Boss OTT began last weekend and the audiences are already hooked on the show. Karan Johar hosted show is now one of the leading entertaining shows of the year. As fans are hooked on the show, VOOT official handle dropped a Silhouette Picture of a couple calling them ‘Boss Jodi’.

Soon fans were quick to guess that it’s none other than Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The two became a connection during their journey of Bigg Boss 13 and are still connected. Now interesting details about the Jodi joining the show are coming to the fore.

As per SpotboyE report, Siddharth and Shehnaaz will be entering Bigg Boss OTT for the Weekend special shoot and join show’s host Karan Johar. A source said, “The duo will enter as guest connections and will give some interesting tasks to the contestants inside to rebuild their connections. Sidharth and Shehnaz will shoot for the episode on Saturday.”

Voot handle shared the post with a caption, “#BiggBossOTT ka pehla Sunday ka vaar hone wala hai super entertaining jab aayegi Bigg Boss ki favourite jodi. Can you guess woh kaun hai? Watch #BiggBossOTT ka naya episode, streaming now on Voot!” Take a look at the post below:

Soon after the post was shared, several fans left comments guessing it was Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. One user wrote, “SidNaaz” followed by crying emojis. While another user wrote, “Itni khushi itni khushi by God kabhi nahi hui,” a third user wrote, “King #SidharthShukla and Queen #ShehnaazGill humare #SidNaaz”.

So what do you think about Sidharth and Shehnaaz entering the first Weekend ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss OTT? Let us know in the comments.

