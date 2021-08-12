Advertisement

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam – who gained fame became a household name with his role in Star Plus’ Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya, passed away on August 8 following multiple organ failure. Following that, the actor’s brother (Anurag Shyam) made a shocking statement and said that Bollywood star Aamir Khan had promised to help them get a dialysis centre in Pratapgarh, but stopped picking their phone calls after some time.

Now, in a recent conversation with a media house, the late actor’s brother has called the Laal Singh Chaddha actor materialistic and even added that had he lived up to his promises, the Pratigya star would still be alive. Read on to know all he said.

Advertisement

As reported by Hindustan Times, during a conversation with a leading daily, Anupam Shyam’s brother, Anurag Shyam, called Aamir Khan’ materialistic.’ The late actor’s brother said, “These big people, who are considered to be big brands, why can’t they help their people? Kya lekar aaye the, kya lekar jayenge (You can’t take material wealth with you when you’ve passed away). Why can’t we just help our people, who are looking outside of the industry and begging to the government for help? There are so many actors, choreographers and other technicians who are in dire straits and our big people are sitting tight-fisted.”

Anupam Shyam’s brother added that his late brother was hurt when Aamir Khan stopped replying to his messages. Adding that his brother said to ‘let it be,’ Anurag Shyam stated his brother would have still been alive had the superstar aided them. He said, “Unki soch unko mubarak and aadmi ko itna materialistic nahi hona chahiye (He is entitled to his opinion, but I feel one should not be so materialistic). Had Aamir Khan kept the promise that he made to my brother, Anupam would’ve been alive today. Unke apno ne unka saath nahin diya (those he trusted didn’t help him out).”

For those who do not know, Anupam Shyam suffered from a kidney ailment for the last few years. Shyam was hospitalised a couple of days before his death this week.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Did You Know? Sara Ali Khan Made Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Break Their ‘No Kissing Policy’; Said, “That’s Really Silly”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube