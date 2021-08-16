Advertisement

Pawandeep Rajan was declared the winner of the Indian Idol 12 on Sunday. The singer from Uttarakhand not only bagged the award but was also awarded Rs. 25 Lakh and a swanky car last night. The singer has now revealed his plans to celebrate his win. Scroll down to know more.

Pawandeep had a historic win at the singing reality show beating the other finalists- Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Turao and Sayli Kamble. The singer now reveals that he wants to go on a road trip with his friends.

During a conversation with BollywoodLife, Pawandeep Rajan said, “I will go on a road trip to Kedarnath with my six Indian Idol friends. After that, I will also take my parents out but before that, I wish to go on a 10 day trip with these finalists. First, we all will go home and spend time with family. Post that we will go to Kedarnath and then return to Mumbai and buy flats in the same building and stay together.”

The singer also revealed his parents were really happy to see him lift the trophy of Indian Idol 12. While in an interview with SpotboyE, the singer said that he will be using the prize money to build a musical base for the kids of his hometown. He said, “I will use that money to build a musical base for the kids of my hometown. The kids have already started learning music and musical instruments. And I would like to take it ahead. So that just like me many more get such a great platform to showcase their talent.”

Pawandeep Rajan previously said that he had mixed feelings after winning the trophy. He also said that he was not feeling very great because he felt all of them were deserving.

